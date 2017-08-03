Kellogg's quarterly sales beat estimates

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly sales, helped by higher sales in Latin America and Asia Pacific even as demand remained weak in the United States.

Net income attributable to Kellogg Co rose marginally to $282 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from $280 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2wouU9J)

Net sales fell to $3.19 billion from $3.27 billion a year earlier, but beat the average analyst estimate of $3.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's quarterly sales have declined for more than two years, as consumers opt for healthier options over Kellogg's processed food offerings. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)