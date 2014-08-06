FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kellogg evaluating offer for UK's United Biscuits - Sky News
August 6, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Kellogg evaluating offer for UK's United Biscuits - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co is considering a 2 billion pound ($3.37 billion) offer for United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), the UK-based maker of McVitie‘s, Sky News reported.

Industry insiders have said Kellogg could be a possible suitor for United Biscuits, given its large presence in the snack aisle with Keebler cookies, Pop Tarts and Cheez-It crackers and due to the struggles at its core cereal business.

Sky News said Kellogg was working with investment bank Barclays on a possible deal. (bit.ly/1y65JTa)

United Biscuits’ private equity owners, Blackstone Group LP and PAI Partners, have also been reported to be working on a public listing or a sale of the company.

Representatives for Kellogg and United Biscuits were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.5936 British pound) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
