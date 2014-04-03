BRIEF-Kelly Group receives buyout offer from Adcorp Holding

April 3 (Reuters) - Kelly Group Ltd -

* Tndependent board of directors of Kelly Group , having carefully considered terms of two alternatives

* Has received two non-binding expressions of interest from separate parties, one of whom being Adcorp Holding Limited (“adcorp”), intending to acquire 100 pct of issued ordinary share capital of kelly group

* Purchase consideration of R2.50 per Kelly Group share to be settled in Adcorp ordinary shares with a cash underpin

* Due to material holding by Adcorp, shall pursue further discussions with Adcorp in respect of their EOI

* Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in company’s securities, until a further announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: