New Issue-KEMET Corp adds $110 mln notes

March 23 (Reuters) - KEMET Corporation on Thursday added $110 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KEMET CORPORATION AMT $110 MLN COUPON 10.5 PCT MATURITY 05/18/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 105.5 FIRST PAY 05/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9.294 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/27/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS