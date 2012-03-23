FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KEMET Corp adds $110 mln notes
March 23, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-KEMET Corp adds $110 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - KEMET Corporation on Thursday
added $110 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said
IFR, Thomson Reuters service.	
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: KEMET CORPORATION	
	
AMT $110 MLN    COUPON 10.5 PCT    MATURITY    05/18/2018   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 105.5    FIRST PAY   05/01/2012 	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 9.294 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/27/2012   	
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

