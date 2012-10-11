FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kemira says will not buy Clariant's paper chemicals unit
October 11, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Kemira says will not buy Clariant's paper chemicals unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Finnish chemicals group Kemira said on Thursday it will not buy Swiss company Clariant’s paper chemicals unit.

Kemira was considered a possible buyer for the unit, one of three Clariant has said it planned to divest.

“As Kemira’s chief executive has previously said, Kemira is not buying Clariant’s paper chemicals business,” spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Sakkinen told Reuters. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor) (terhi.kinnunen@thomsonreuters.com; +358 9 680 50 243; Reuters Messaging: terhi.kinnunen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

