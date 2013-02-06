FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Kemira misses, weak titanium market hurts Sachtleben

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Finnish chemicals group Kemira reported a surprisingly weak fourth quarter after a decline in the titanium dioxide market hit its German joint venture Sachtleben.

Kemira’s fourth-quarter core operating profit unexpectedly fell by around 2 percent from a year earlier to 33.7 million euros ($45.59 million), missing the market’s consensus forecast of 41 million in a Reuters poll. The company’s shares fell 4 percent after the announcement.

Sources have said Kemira and Rockwood are renewing their efforts to sell Sachtleben.

