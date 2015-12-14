MOVES-Thomas ten Hoedt to join Kempen & Co unit as executive director

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Kempen & Co Corporate Finance BV, a unit of Dutch merchant bank Kempen & Co, appointed Thomas ten Hoedt executive director in its equity capital markets team.

Hoedt was previously with the Royal Bank of Scotland in London as director, corporate for debt capital markets.

Kempen & Co Corporate Finance also appointed Marie Rasmont vice president in its European real estate team. Rasmont was previously with Unibail-Rodamco.

Hoedt and Rasmont will join on Jan. 1.

The company also named Frederik Gorter de Vries as vice president for its European life sciences and healthcare team. De Vries, who will join on March 1, previously worked with ABN Amro . (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)