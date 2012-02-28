FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's KenGen H1 pretax up 33 pct
February 28, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 6 years

Kenya's KenGen H1 pretax up 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s main electricity producer KenGen said on Tuesday its first half profits rose 33 percent to 1.7 billion shillings ($20.56 million) driven by higher elecricity sales due to better rains and new power projects.

Electricity revenue for the company, which relies on hydro powered for the lion’s share of its power supply, rose by 13 percent to 7.1 billion shillings, it said in a statement.

KenGen said it would not pay an interim dividend. ($1 = 82.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Lough)

