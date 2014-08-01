FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kenmare agrees to changes to financing terms for Mozambique's Moma mine
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kenmare agrees to changes to financing terms for Mozambique's Moma mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kenmare Resources Plc :

* Agreed an amendment to project financing terms for Moma mine in Mozambique

* Got an extension to corporate loan provided by Absa Bank Ltd

* Amendment removes requirement to make scheduled principal payments of senior debt, payments of interest, principal of subordinated debt due in Aug, Feb 2015 and Aug 2015

* Kenmare has agreed with ABSA an extension to ABSA’s $20 million corporate loan, which will now mature on 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.