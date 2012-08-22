Kenmare Resources posts first-half profit

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Irish miner Kenmare Resources Plc recorded a first-half profit as higher market prices boosted revenue.

Kenmare Resources, which mines ilmenite and zircon from its Moma mine in Mozambique, reported a pretax profit of $38.8 million for the six months ended June 30 compared with a pretax loss of $14.2 million a year earlier.

The company, which produced 276,600 tonnes of ilmenite and 23,600 tonnes of zircon for the first half.

Kenmare Resources, which produces rutile and ilmenite used in pigments and to make titanium, said in July that revenue for the period rose 95 percent to $109 million.

The company’s shares, which fell 31 percent in the last six months, closed at 40 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.