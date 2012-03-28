UPDATE 1-Kenmare sees return to target production in Q2

* 2011 revenue up 82 percent on higher prices

* 2011 EBITDA $71 million, vs $85 million forecast

DUBLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Irish miner Kenmare Resources expects strong cashflow this year as it returns to target production and demand for titanium in emerging economies keeps prices high.

Kenmare, which mines ilmenite and zircon from its Moma mine in Mozambique, said on Wednesday revenue rose 82 percent to $167 million in 2011 on higher prices.

Ilmenite production fell 6 percent to 636,800 tonnes, compared with capacity for 800,000 tonnes, as production was disrupted by bad weather and elevated clay levels in the ore.

Dips in power supply disrupted production in the first two months of 2012.

“The combination of dry mining and operation of the dredges will allow the mine to reach target levels during the second quarter and onwards for the rest of the year,” chairman Justin Loasby said.

Kenmare, which produces rutile and ilmenite used in pigments and to make titanium, posted 2011 EBITDA of $71 million, compared with a forecast for $85 million in a Thomson Reuters I/E/B/S poll.

Increasing production will allow the firm to take full advantage of higher prices next year, Loasby said.

“Given our plans to increase production and in an environment of increasing prices, Moma operations will generate a strong positive cashflow,” Loasby said.

The price of ilmenite surged from around $100 per tonne at the start of 2011 to $300-$400 per tonne for delivery in the first half of 2012.

Zircon prices increased to $2,400 at the end of 2011 from around $1,000 at the start of the year.

“Despite the downturn in Chinese real estate, the market for titanium feedstocks remains strong and we believe that it will continue to be strong for the medium-term,” Loasby said.