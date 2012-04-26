FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kennametal posts higher quarterly profit
April 26, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Kennametal posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Industrial tools maker Kennametal Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong sales in its aerospace and defense end markets, and raised the lower end of its full-year profit forecast.

The company expects 2012 earnings of $3.80 to $3.90 per share and sales growth of 10 percent to 11 percent.

It had earlier expected earnings of $3.70 to $3.90 per share and sales growth of 10 to 12 percent.

Third-quarter net income rose to $75.5 million, or 93 cents per share, from $64.7 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago.

