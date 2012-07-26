FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kennametal Q4 profit beats Street, gives 2013 forecast
July 26, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Kennametal Q4 profit beats Street, gives 2013 forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $1.06 vs est $1.03

* Q4 sales up 7 pct

* Sees FY 2013 EPS $4.10-$4.40

July 26 (Reuters) - Kennametal Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by improved infrastructure sales, and the industrial tool maker forecast fiscal 2013 earnings mostly above Wall Street estimates.

The company’s infrastructure sales rose 24 percent to $318 million, while industrial segment sales fell 4 percent.

Net sales rose 7 percent to $739.2 million, but missed analysts’ expectations of $762.5 million.

Kennametal, which makes tools, engineered components and advanced materials consumed in production processes, expects fiscal 2013 earnings of $4.10 to $4.40 a share, versus analysts’ estimate of $4.20 per share. It forecast total sales to grow 7 to 10 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the company’s net income was $86.0 million, or $1.06 a share, compared with $86.7 million, or $1.04 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.03 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $33.56 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
