FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kennedy Wilson to float European unit, seeks 750 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 4 years ago

Kennedy Wilson to float European unit, seeks 750 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. real estate investment fund Kennedy Wilson said it plans to raise as much as 750 million pounds ($1.25 billion)from a listing of its European property unit, betting on a uptick in the property markets of Ireland, Britain and Spain.

Kennedy Wilson, which manages $13.7 billion of property assets across the U.S., Europe and Japan, said it planned to raise the cash by placing shares with eligible institutions and selected cornerstone investors, and a subscription by some of its affiliates.

“The European real estate market is mostly at or past the trough of the cycle and currently offers great investment opportunities to capable investors,” Mary Ricks, president and chief executive of Kennedy Wilson Europe, said.

Kennedy Wilson said it had already received binding commitments of 685 million pounds of the gross proceeds, which included a pledge from a group of cornerstone investors and affiliates to invest 615 million pounds.

The twelve cornerstone partners include George Soros’ Quantum Partners and asset manager Janus Capital, it said.

The listed unit would acquire property and property loans from distressed sellers and financial institutions looking to deleverage, and will initially invest in Britain, Ireland and Spain.

It has already agreed to buy two property portfolios in Britain, containing 40 office, industrial and retail properties spanning across 2.6 million square feet for 223 million pounds.

Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch International are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, while J&E Davy is acting as joint bookrunner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.