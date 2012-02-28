FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's KenolKobil 2011 pretax profit jumps 74 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 28, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

Kenya's KenolKobil 2011 pretax profit jumps 74 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s largest fuel marketer by sales, KenolKobil, said on Tuesday full-year pre-tax profits soared 74 percent to 4.9 billion shillings ($59.25 million), helped by a big jump in sales.

The company said in a statement that sales grew by 119 percent, offsetting an increase in foreign exchange losses resulting from the fluctuation of most currencies in the east African region, with its Kenyan unit incurring the biggest loss.

Earnings per share rose to 2.22 shillings in 2011 from 1.21 shillings previously.

$1 = 82.7000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.