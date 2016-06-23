Bank Leumi lowers stake in Kenon Holdings to 6.95 pct

TEL AVIV, June 23 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi sold a 7.08 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 159 million shekels ($41.6 million) to Ansonia Holdings Singapore, reducing its stake in the holding company to 6.95 percent.

Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, said on Thursday it sold 3.8 million shares at 42 shekels a share and expects to book a pre-tax gain of 9.5 million shekels from the sale.

Ansonia already controlled 46.27 percent of Kenon prior to this latest purchase.

Shares in Kenon, which was spun off from conglomerate Israel Corp last year, rose 4.3 percent to 41.72 shekels in Tel Aviv. ($1 = 3.8203 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)