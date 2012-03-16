UPDATE 1-Kensey Nash, St. Jude settle royalty dispute

March 16 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp said it entered into a settlement agreement with St. Jude Medical Inc, resolving a royalty-related dispute on its vascular closure device.

Kensey will receive $39 million from St. Jude, payable in 12 quarterly payments starting March 31, Kensey said in a statement on Friday.

For 2012, the company also forecast earnings per share of $1.51 to $1.55, on revenue of $87.9 million to $89.1 million.

In March 1999, St. Jude acquired the license for Angio-Seal, which was originally developed by Kensey.

The device helps to quickly seal femoral artery punctures following catheterization procedures, allowing for early hospital discharge.

Shares of Kensey closed at $24.59 on Friday on the Nasdaq.