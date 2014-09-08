FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-RBS executive Henderson set to head Kensington -Sky News
September 8, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-RBS executive Henderson set to head Kensington -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Subprime mortgage lender Kensington will appoint Ian Henderson, former head of Shawbrook, as its new chief executive, Britain’s Sky News reported on Monday.

Henderson, who quit The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc backed Shawbrook in April, joins Kensington amid a pending takeover by Blackstone Group LP and TPG Capital Management LP, Sky News said. (bit.ly/1ufGhM1)

The deal is expected to be announced to the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Sky News said, citing sources.

Investec Plc, which bought Kensington in 2007, decided to sell it in February.

Kensington officials could not be immediately reached outside normal business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler)

