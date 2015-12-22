Kentucky governor orders clerks' names removed from marriage licenses

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec 22 (Reuters) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin on Tuesday ordered the removal of the county clerks’ names from state marriage license forms that are at the center of a controversy over Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, who was jailed after refusing to issue licenses to gay couples.

Bevin had said shortly after he became only the second Republican elected governor of Kentucky since 1971 that he would change the forms that had drawn objections from Davis and some other clerks. (Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Louisville; Editing by Frances Kerry)