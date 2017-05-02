A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a
damages lawsuit against Kim Davis, the Kentucky county clerk who
in 2015 refused to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples
because it conflicted with her Christian beliefs.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati said a
lower court judge erred in finding that damages claims by David
Ermold and David Moore became moot, after a new state law last
July excused clerks like Davis, from Rowan County, from having
to sign marriage license forms.
While the couple eventually did get a license, a three-judge
appeals court panel said they could sue over Davis' initial
refusal to grant one, after the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2015
said the Constitution guaranteed a right to same-sex marriage.
"The district court's characterization of this case as
simply contesting the 'no marriage licenses' policy is
inaccurate because Ermold and Moore did not seek an
injunction-they sought only damages," Circuit Judge Karen Nelson
Moore wrote. "The record does not support an argument that
(their) damages claims are insubstantial or otherwise
foreclosed."
Ermold's and Moore's case was sent back to U.S. District
Judge David Bunning in Covington, Kentucky.
"The ruling keeps the case alive for a little while but it
is not a victory for the plaintiffs," Mat Staver, founder of
Liberty Counsel, a Christian advocacy group representing Davis,
said in a statement. "We are confident we will prevail."
Michael Gartland, a lawyer for Ermold and Moore, called the
decision a "no-brainer," saying damages claims based on past
harm often survive mootness challenges. His clients are seeking
compensatory and punitive damages.
"Do I think it's a million dollar case? Probably not,"
Gartland said in an interview. "The next step will be to go to
discovery and go to trial, where I am confident we will obtain a
judgment against Davis."
The refusal of Davis to issue licenses made her a national
symbol for opposition to Obergefell v Hodges, the Supreme Court
decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
The case is Ermold et al v. Davis, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 16-6412.