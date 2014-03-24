FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kentz profit up 12 percent, says expects further growth
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Kentz profit up 12 percent, says expects further growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - British energy services firm Kentz said on Monday it achieved double digit earnings growth, in line with expectations, bucking the trend of rival firms in the sector hit by falling profits as oil companies cut spending.

Kentz reported full year profit before tax for 2013 of $118 million, up 12.6 percent on the previous year, from revenue of $1.66 billion.

The company said in a statement it expected its performance in 2014 to exceed previous management expectations and that growth was forecast across all business divisions.

Kentz was one of the sectors best performing stocks last year, with its share price rising over 60 percent while rivals like Saipem, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions were struck by project delays and profit warnings. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Silvia Antonioli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.