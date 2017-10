LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Kentz Corporation Ltd : * H1 revenue increased by 9.4 percent to $703.7 million * H1 profit before tax increased by 35.8 percent to $51.2 million * Reports backlog of $2.54 billion at the end of July 2012 * Says increased the interim dividend by 10 percent to 5.5 US cents per share * Says confident that co can deliver double digit earnings growth