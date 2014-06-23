FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's SNC-Lavalin to buy UK's Kentz for $2 bln
June 23, 2014

Canada's SNC-Lavalin to buy UK's Kentz for $2 bln

June 23 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, Canada’s largest engineering and construction company, said it would buy British energy services provider Kentz Corp Ltd for about 1.164 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) in cash.

SNC-Lavalin said each Kentz shareholder will receive 935 pence per share, a premium of 33 percent to Kentz’s Friday close on the London Stock Exchange.

Kentz’s shares were trading at 930 pence at 1048 GMT on Monday. ($1 = 0.5876 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

