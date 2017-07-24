FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya Airways says plane damaged while preparing for take-off
July 24, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 44 minutes ago

Kenya Airways says plane damaged while preparing for take-off

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways said on Monday one of its aircraft was damaged when a tow truck that was going to pull it from a parking bay hit the plane's body and engine.

The Boeing 737-800 was preparing to fly out of Nairobi to Johannesburg on Sunday evening when the incident happened.

"The incident involving an airport tow truck happened during push back of the aircraft from the bay damaging part of its fuselage and engine. Kenya Airways would like to confirm that there were no injuries," it said in a statement.

Kenya Airways has been trying to return to profit after tourist arrivals fell four years ago following a spate of attacks by Islamist militants.

The airline, partly-owned by Air France KLM and the Kenyan government, said last week it would seek shareholder approval in August to reduce its debt exposure to 51 billion shillings from 242 billion shillings ($2.33 billion) in a deal involving some Kenyan banks, other lenders and aircraft lessors.

Last month, parliament approved a government proposal to guarantee $750 million worth of debt owed by the airline as part of a broader financial restructuring. ($1 = 103.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa. Editing by Jane Merriman)

