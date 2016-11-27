FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Nairobi airport closed temporarily after plane makes emergency landing
November 27, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 9 months ago

Nairobi airport closed temporarily after plane makes emergency landing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A plane from Somalia landed on its belly and veered off the runway at Nairobi's international airport on Sunday, causing no casualties but prompting the authorities to temporarily close the runway.

Kenya Airports Authority said on Twitter that the plane had four people on board when it made the emergency landing at 4.55 p.m. (1355 GMT) at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

"As a result the runway is temporarily closed to evacuate aircraft," the authority said, without giving any details about the flight or type of plane.

It was not immediately clear when flights would resume. Officials said flights were being diverted to other airports, a Reuters witness reported nearly four hours after the incident. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
