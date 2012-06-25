FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya Airways picks Afreximbank for financing
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Kenya Airways picks Afreximbank for financing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 25 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways has selected Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to arrange financing for the purchase of 20 new aircraft, the carrier said on Monday.

The company, which raised 14.5 billion shillings ($173 million) in a rights issue earlier this month, plans to spend $3.6 billion over the next five years to increase its fleet and routes.

Afreximbank will arrange finances for the purchase of 10 Embraer-190s from Brazilian plane maker Embraer, nine Boeing 787-800s (Dreamliners) from Boeing Co. and one Boeing 777-300ER.

“The financing package consists of a pre-delivery payments (PDPs) facility and an aircraft delivery finance facility,” Kenya Airways said in a statement.

Kenya Airways, which is 26.73 percent owned by AirFrance KLM, said the Embraers would be delivered in the third quarter of this year while delivery of the Dreamliners is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2014.

“Africa is said to be the next economic growth frontier, it is therefore important to have an efficient transport infrastructure,” said Titus Naikuni, chief executive of Kenya Airways.

Cairo-based Afreximbank was founded in 1993 and focuses on trade finance.

$1 = 83.9500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.