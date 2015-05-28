FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya gives Kenya Airways loan as Ebola, tourism slump hit revenue
May 28, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya gives Kenya Airways loan as Ebola, tourism slump hit revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 28 (Reuters) - Kenya has given loss-making national carrier Kenya Airways a 4.2 billion shilling ($42.73 million) loan as part of measures to help it turn around, the head of parliament’s Budget Committee said.

The airline was “facing challenges” from a drop in revenue related to the Ebola epidemic and a slump in tourism, Mutava Musyimi, chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, said in a report presented to parliament late on Wednesday.

$1 = 98.3000 Kenyan shillings Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Stephen Coates

