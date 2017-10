NAIROBI, March 12 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways’ has priced its $250 million cash call at 14 shillings ($0.17) per share, a 32 percent discount to the shares’ average price over the last three months, it said on Monday.

The airline, which is 26 percent held by AirFrance KLM , plans to buy new planes with funds raised from the rights issue. The offer opens on April 2.