10 months ago
Kenya Airways to focus on restructuring financing - new chairman
October 26, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 10 months ago

Kenya Airways to focus on restructuring financing - new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways needs longer credit tenors and other steps to restructure its balance sheet, the new chairman of the loss-making airline told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Our first priority is to restructure the financing and once we have done that we can start thinking about a strategic investor but it is too early to talk about that at the moment," Michael Joseph said by telephone, speaking the same day he formally took up his new post.

Asked about the fate of Chief Executive Mbuvi Ngunze who pilots want sacked, he said: "The priority is stability in the airline. When you are restructuring your financing, you need continuation of leadership." (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Toby Chopra)

