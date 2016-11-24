FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Kenya Airways CEO to leave after pilot demands for change
November 24, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya Airways CEO to leave after pilot demands for change

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from statement)

NAIROBI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways' chief executive is to leave early next year, following demands from pilots for changes in the loss-making carrier's senior management.

The airline, partly owned by the state and part-owned by Air France KLM, sank into loss four years ago as tourism slumped following a spate of attacks on Kenya by militants from the Somalia-based al Shabaab Islamist group.

It has been selling assets and seeking fresh funds as part of a turnaround plan.

"Today, Mbuvi (Ngunze) is announcing that he will be leaving KQ effective first quarter 2017," recently appointed chairman, Michael Joseph, said in a statement on Thursday.

He said Ngunze would stay in his post while a replacement was found, a process the chairman said he expected to be completed in the next three months.

On Nov. 3, the KALPA pilots union withdrew a strike notice it had issued in October, saying there had been progress on its demands, which included removing the top management. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alexander Smith)

