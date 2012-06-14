Kenya Airways' FY pretax profit tumbles 57 pct

NAIROBI, June 14 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways posted a 57 percent drop in pretax profit to 2.15 billion shillings ($25.18 million), hobbled by a sharp climb in its costs due to high fuel prices, it said on Thursday.

The airline, which is 26 percent owned by Air France KLM , posted a 44 percent jump in its direct costs to 77 billion shillings, far outpacing a 25.7 percent gain in revenue.

Chief Executive Titus Naikuni said the company would focus on cutting costs this year and expanding its fleet size, warning that Kenya’s security situation was impacting negatively on the travel industry.

The east African nation sent its troops across the border into Somalia last October in pursuit of al Shabaab rebels, drawing a series of retaliatory grenade attacks on its soil, including in the capital and in the coastal city of Mombasa. ($1 = 85.3750 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza)