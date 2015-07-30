FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya Airways annual pretax loss widens to 29.71 bln shillings
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya Airways annual pretax loss widens to 29.71 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 30 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways said on Thursday its pretax loss for the year to March widened to 29.71 billion Kenyan shillings ($293 million) from 4.86 billion shillings previously, due to higher costs and losses arising from fuel hedging after oil prices fell.

Finance Director Alex Mbugua told an investor briefing that the airline, which is 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM , was also hit by a slowdown in tourist arrivals to Kenya and competition from Gulf carriers.

$1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.