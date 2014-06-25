Kenya Airways narrows full-year pretax loss to 4.86 bln shillings

NAIROBI, June 25 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways narrowed its pretax loss by 55 percent to 4.86 billion shillings ($55.51 million) in its year ended March, helped by a 7 percent jump in revenue and a slight drop in operating costs, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

The airline, which is 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM and 29.8 percent by the government, is ranked among the largest carriers in sub-Saharan Africa, alongside South African Airways and Ethiopian Airlines. ($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)