Kenya Airways narrows full-year pretax loss to 4.86 bln shillings
June 25, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya Airways narrows full-year pretax loss to 4.86 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 25 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways narrowed its pretax loss by 55 percent to 4.86 billion shillings ($55.51 million) in its year ended March, helped by a 7 percent jump in revenue and a slight drop in operating costs, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

The airline, which is 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM and 29.8 percent by the government, is ranked among the largest carriers in sub-Saharan Africa, alongside South African Airways and Ethiopian Airlines. ($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
