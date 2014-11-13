UPDATE 3-Ebola, travel warnings push Kenya Airways into H1 loss

* Full year profit likely to fall by at least a quarter

* Two West African routes halted due to Ebola

* Travel warnings to Kenya hurt peak leisure travel season

* Shares tumble 8 pct on weak earnings (Adds full year profit warning, updates share price)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways swung to a first-half pretax loss after suspending flights to two Ebola-hit West African nations while attacks by Islamist militants in Kenya prompted Western countries to issue travel warnings, hurting the carrier’s bookings.

The airline, which is part-owned by Air-France KLM , reported a pretax loss of 12.5 billion shillings ($140 million) for the period through September, including a paper loss of 5.4 billion shillings due to a writedown of planes being retired from its fleet.

Shares fell just over 8 percent to close at 8.65 shillings each. The carrier said it expected profit to fall by at least a quarter in its year to next March.

Mbuvi Ngunze, the airline’s new chief executive, said bookings on long haul destinations like London plunged by as much as 40 percent during the peak summer holiday travel season as tourists shunned Kenya’s coastal resorts. Kenyan authorities blame the attacks on militants from neighbouring Somalia.

“It meant that we actually didn’t see the demand that normally comes with the peak season, when it is the main time that we make money,” Ngunze told Reuters while expressing hope that bookings could improve as Kenya experiences fewer attacks.

Ngunze said the airline’s planes were 64 percent full, lower than 69 percent in the corresponding period a year ago. Kenya Airways added an extra 800 passenger seats during the period, buying new Boeing Dreamliners and B777-300S.

Ngunze blamed the outbreak of the Ebola virus in three West African nations for the poor performance. The carrier stopped its flights to Liberia’s capital Monrovia and Sierra Leone’s Freetown in August due to fears of Ebola, at a likely cost of 3-4 percent of its annual revenue or $40 million.

“The biggest concern is that even in Kenya we talked up Ebola as if it was in this country and that has a direct impact. Actually people stopped flying to Kenya,” he said.

The airline delayed the planned start of flights to Shanghai and Beijing due to worries over the impact of Ebola and the travel warnings. It currently flies to Guangzhou in the south.

The airline plans to raise new capital, and Ngunze said this could be by way of “a Kenya Airways bond, it could be anything.”