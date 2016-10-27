UPDATE 2-Kenya Airways' losses shrink in first half, investors fret about revenues

* Loss-making carrier makes operating profit

* Revenues slip - a cause of concern for investors

* Shares fall 11 pct after recent rally (Updates with quote, passenger numbers, plan for turnaround, share price)

By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways said its pretax losses narrowed sharply in the first half of the financial year, but it failed to impress investors who focused on falling revenues.

Shares in the airline, which had rallied nearly 70 percent this month on hopes the struggling carrier was close to a turnaround after years of losses, dropped 11 percent to 6 shillings after the results on Thursday.

Kenya Airways, 27 percent-owned by Air France KLM , has been reducing the size of its fleet, selling non-core assets including land and cutting jobs to try and turn itself around after being hit in part by a tourism slump in Kenya following attacks by Somali Islamist militants.

Finance Director Dick Murianki told an investor briefing that total revenue fell to 54.748 billion shillings ($541 million) in April-September, from 56.72 billion shillings a year ago, but the carrier's pre-tax losses narrowed to 4.73 billion shillings from 11.86 billion shillings a year ago. Passenger numbers rose 4.2 percent to 2.2 million.

"You have seen their revenues have dropped, and then again, with the turmoil they are undergoing, maybe people are pulling off KQ," a research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank said of the drop in the airline's share price.

The airline said it is pursuing three main priorities: closing its profitability gap, refocusing its business model and optimising the company's capital.

Chief Executive Officer Mbuvi Ngunze said the carrier, which is also partly state owned, made an operating profit of 0.9 billion shillings for the six months ended in September, compared with a loss of 2.2 billion shillings in the same period in 2015.

A strengthening U.S. dollar increased borrowing costs and the negative economic effects of lower commodity prices hit travel demand, Ngunze said, but reducing the number of aircraft used had cut fleet ownership costs by 35 per cent.

"We now operate a leaner but efficient airline," the CEO said.

The appointment of veteran telecoms executive Michael Joseph as chairman this week has helped lift sentiment at the airline. Pilots had threatened to strike to demand management changes, but called off the action when Joseph's appointment was announced.

Kenya Airways had released part of its earnings results two weeks ago.

It said on Thursday that its losses per share narrowed to 3.20 shillings in the first half of its financial year, from 7.99 shillings in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Susan Fenton)