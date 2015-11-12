FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya Airways starts turnaround plan after losses - CEO
November 12, 2015

Kenya Airways starts turnaround plan after losses - CEO

NAIROBI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways is starting to implement a turnaround plan following three and a half years of losses, the chief executive said on Thursday after the carrier announced a slightly narrower pretax loss for the six months to September.

“The board has approved our plan to close the profit gap and we are starting to execute,” Chief Executive Mbuvi Ngunze told an investor briefing. The airline hired consultants McKinsey and Seabury to help draw up a plan. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair)

