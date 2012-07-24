UPDATE 1-Kenya's Athi River sees new cement plant lifting profits

* Pretax profits rise 24 pct to $9.4 mln

* New 1.5 mln tonnes per year cement plant to boost revenues (Adds analyst comment)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - Kenya’s second-largest cement firm Athi River Mining posted a 24 percent rise in first-half pretax profit helped by increased cement sales, and said it expects completion of a new cement plant to further boost its performance this year.

Athi, second behind Bamburi Cement, said pretax profit for the six months ended June jumped to 790.96 million shillings ($9.4 million).

The firm has invested 1.1 billion shillings in the construction of a 1.5 tonnes per year cement plant in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, which it expects will boost revenues in the last quarter of 2012.

It was also confident of a good second half due to an anticipated reduction in interest rates, a stable shilling and growth in demand from the infrastructure sector.

The central bank cut its key lending rate by 150 basis points to 16.5 percent in July, after aggressively raising it in the second half of 2011 to a high of 18 percent.

The bank has regularly mopped up excess shillings in the market, which has underpinned the local currency.

A Standard Investment bank analyst, Francis Mwangi, said he was cautious of rising operating costs:

“Its cement capacity expansion is the key growth driver for the business,” said Mwangi.

“Operating costs will rise, mainly because of increased imported clinker to service the new plant,” he said, adding that a stable currency would mitigate the high costs.

The Athi River Mining statement said an additional cement and clinker plant in Tanga, also in Tanzania, would be completed in the third quarter of 2013, which is expected to reduce its operating costs on imported key raw products.

Its earnings per share increased to 11.10 shillings in June, from 8.92 shillings last year, while turnover grew by 37 percent to 5.1 billion shillings.

The company said in March it planned to raise $50 million, equivalent to 13.6 percent of its total equity, through a six-year convertible loan from Africa Finance Corp this year to finance expansion of its clinker and cement plants. .

At the close of the stock market, Athi’s share price was up 0.5 percent to 201 shillings, having risen 27 percent in the last six months. ($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and Elaine Hardcastle)