Athletics-Kenya sets up sports anti-doping centre
May 14, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Athletics-Kenya sets up sports anti-doping centre

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 14 (Reuters) - Athletics Kenya said on Tuesday it set up an anti-doping centre in the north-western town of Eldoret, the epicentre of distance running in the east African nation.

Allegations that Kenyan athletes were using drugs surfaced ahead of the London Olympic Games when German television broadcaster ARD reported systematic doping by elite Kenyan runners at training camps in the Rift Valley region.

Athletics Kenya rejected the accusations. World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president John Fahey subsequently visited Kenya and held talks with Kenyan government officials.

“WADA is very concerned that the government was not giving the matter of doping the seriousness it deserves,” Athletics Kenya president Isaiah Kiplagat told a federation meeting.

“Kenya’s credibility is being doubted in the athletics world and that is a matter we take very seriously. We must end it.”

Athletics Kenya’s outgoing secretary-general David Okeyo said action was being taken against athletes caught doping. Five marathoners were banned by Kenya this year after positive dope tests.

Kiplagat gave no further details about the centre. Kenyan runners performed below expectations at London 2012. (Editing by James Macharia and Robert Woodward)

