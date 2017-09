NAIROBI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kenyan security forces have arrested one of the gunmen who attacked a shopping mall in the capital, killing at least 25 people, on Saturday, the Kenyan Presidency said on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, the east African country’s head of police, David Kimaiyo, said several other assailants had been pinned down after soldiers and police moved into the mall to hunt down the attackers.