Burst of gunfire at Kenya mall day after attack kills 39
September 22, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 4 years

Burst of gunfire at Kenya mall day after attack kills 39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A brief burst of gunfire was heard on Sunday at an upscale shopping mall in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi a day after it was stormed by gunmen, in an attack that has killed at least 39 people, a Reuters witness at the scene said.

The gunfire, lasting about 30 seconds, was heard as security forces moved positions, ran in a line and crouched along the front of building, where Somali Islamist militants were still holding out. They are believed to have a number of hostages.

