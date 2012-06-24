FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least one killed in blast in Kenyan port city of Mombasa
June 24, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

At least one killed in blast in Kenyan port city of Mombasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOMBASA, June 24 (Reuters) - Kenyan police said at least one person was killed after an explosion hit a night club in the port city of Mombasa on Sunday, a day after the U.S. embassy in Kenya warned of an imminent attack on the city.

“I am seeing one body. We are trying to seal off the area as we wait for officers to establish what kind of an explosion it was,” said Ambrose Munyasia, the region’s top criminal investigation officer who was at the scene, told Reuters.

Local media said three people had been killed in the blast.

Mombasa, a popular holiday destination for Kenyans and foreigners, has been hit by a series of explosions since Kenya sent troops into Somalia in October to crush Islamist militants. (Reporting by Joseph Akwiri,; Editing by James Macharia)

