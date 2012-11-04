FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast in eastern Kenya's Garissa injures seven - local media
November 4, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

Blast in eastern Kenya's Garissa injures seven - local media

NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A suspected grenade attack on a church in the eastern Kenya town of Garissa injured seven people, local media reported on Sunday.

Two television channels said the Utawala Interdenominational Church, near a police compound, had been attacked and that gunfire could still be heard at the scene of the blast. No one from the police was immediately available to comment.

In September, a grenade attack on a church in Nairobi by suspected sympathisers of Somalia’s al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab rebels killed a nine-year-old boy. In July, attacks on two churches in Garissa killed 17.

