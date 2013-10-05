FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan military names Nairobi mall attackers seen on CCTV footage
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Kenyan military names Nairobi mall attackers seen on CCTV footage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Kenya’s military spokesman on Saturday named four men he said took part in the Islamist militant attack on a Nairobi shopping mall two weeks ago in which at at least 67 people were killed.

Closed-circuit television footage from the Westgate mall was broadcast on Kenyan television channels, apparently showing at least four alleged attackers with guns walking around the mall’s supermarket and a storage room. “I confirm these were the terrorists, they all died in the raid,” Major Emmanuel Chirchir, spokesman for the Kenya Defence Forces, told Reuters.

He gave their names as Abu Baara al-Sudani, Omar Nabhan, Khattab al-Kene and Umayr. Kenya said previously that between 10 and 15 militants were involved in the mall attack.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.