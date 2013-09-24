FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somali group denies American, British attackers in Kenya
September 24, 2013 / 8:23 AM / 4 years ago

Somali group denies American, British attackers in Kenya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab on Tuesday dismissed comments by a Kenyan minister that Americans and a Briton were among the militants who attacked a shopping mall in Nairobi, and also said it had been in touch with the attackers.

“We have communicated with our mujahideen (fighters) in Westgate (mall) and they told us fighting has just started,” al Shabaab’s media office told Reuters. “Those who describe the attackers as Americans and British are people who do not know what is going on in Westgate building.”

Gunfire erupted early on Tuesday, although the Kenyan authorities have said they are in control of the Westgate mall.

