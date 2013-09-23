FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Obama calls Kenya attack 'terrible outrage,' U.S. cooperating
September 23, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Obama calls Kenya attack 'terrible outrage,' U.S. cooperating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday called the attack in a Nairobi mall a “terrible outrage” and said the United States was providing all the cooperation it could to Kenya.

“We stand with them against this terrible outrage that occurred,” Obama said during a meeting with Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan in New York.

Both men, who are in town for the United Nations General Assembly, expressed condolences to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I feel the pain of President Kenyatta ... terror anywhere in the world is terror on all of us,” Jonathan said.

