Kenya forces close in on mall attackers - police chief

NAIROBI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Kenyan forces have brought more people out overnight from the shopping mall where Islamist militants are holding hostages, and troops are “closing in” on the attackers, the police inspector general, David Kimaiyo, said on Monday, the third day of the siege.

He said Kenyan security forces had “rescued more hostages” but made no mention in his Twitter comment about engaging with the militants. Several people in the past two days have emerged after hiding rather than being held at gunpoint.

Kenyan officials have said they have isolated the attackers in the mall, and since last night have suggested that the operation was in its final stages.