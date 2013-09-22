FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya says has good chance to "neutralise" mall attackers
#Market News
September 22, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

Kenya says has good chance to "neutralise" mall attackers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Kenya’s president said on Sunday security forces confronting militants in a Nairobi shopping mall had as good a chance “as we can hope for” of neutralising the attackers and said Kenya wanted to confirm a claim of responsibility by Somali Islamists.

“The criminals are now located in one place within the building. With the professionals on site, I assure Kenyans that we have as good a chance to successfully neutralise the terrorists as we can hope for,” he said in an address.

He said Somali al Shabaab militants had said they were behind the attack that began on Saturday, but Kenya was undertaking investigations to “conclusively establish” who was responsible.

