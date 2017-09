NAIROBI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - At least nine people were killed in a shooting in a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Saturday, witnesses said.

A Reuters photographer said he saw five bodies outside the mall and a former British soldier said he saw four more people who were also dead.

Two hours after the attack began, armed police combed the shopping complex shop by shop and sporadic gun fire could still be heard.