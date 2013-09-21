FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Americans injured in Kenya mall attack -State Department
September 21, 2013 / 6:07 PM / 4 years ago

Americans injured in Kenya mall attack -State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Saturday it had reports that American citizens were injured in an attack when gunmen stormed a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, and it condemned the shooting as a “senseless act of violence”.

“We have reports of American citizens injured in the attack, and the U.S. Embassy is actively reaching out to provide assistance,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a statement.

She declined to give details of the Americans injured citing privacy considerations.

