Kenyan police say several feared dead in church blasts

NAIROBI, July 1 (Reuters) - Kenyan police said several people were feared to have been killed in grenade attacks at two churches in Garissa, a town in northern Kenya that is an important military base from where ground forces have been deployed across the frontier into Somalia.

“Several people are feared to have been killed in the grenade attacks. The goons were clad in balaclavas and hurled the grenades at the Catholic Church and the AIC (African Inland Independent Church in the town,” regional deputy police chief Philip Ndolo, told Reuters.